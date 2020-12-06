The Grinch made its way to Uptown Meridian Mall

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Grinch, Rudolph, and Mickey Mouse made an appearance at Uptown Meridian Mall as Saint Nick is spending extra time getting ready for Christmas.

Officials at the mall have been working hard to make the season as cheery as possible.

Root beer floats and cookies were handed out to kids as they got their picture taken with the Grinch, Rudolph, and Mickey Mouse.

Organizers said this event is to kick out the Christmas spirit at the mall.

“We’re excited, it’s Christmas time. We all need some Christmas cheer. We got the Grinch, Rudolph, and Mickey Mouse. It is all for the kids,” said Mall Director Debby Delshad.

Organizers said there will be other events as Christmas Day approaches.

