The Grinch made its way to Uptown Meridian Mall

Officials at the mall have been working hard to make the season as cheery as possible.(WTOK)
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Grinch, Rudolph, and Mickey Mouse made an appearance at Uptown Meridian Mall as Saint Nick is spending extra time getting ready for Christmas.

Root beer floats and cookies were handed out to kids as they got their picture taken with the Grinch, Rudolph, and Mickey Mouse.

Organizers said this event is to kick out the Christmas spirit at the mall.

“We’re excited, it’s Christmas time. We all need some Christmas cheer. We got the Grinch, Rudolph, and Mickey Mouse. It is all for the kids,” said Mall Director Debby Delshad.

Organizers said there will be other events as Christmas Day approaches.

