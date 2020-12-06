Warren Co. officials search on land and water for two missing duck hunters

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been more than 48 hours since two boaters went missing in Warren County.

On Saturday, the sheriff’s department resumed its search for 16 year-old Gunner Palmer and 21 year-old Zeb Hughes, both from Copiah County.

The sheriff’s department said the two went into the water on Thursday looking for a place to go duck hunting. On Friday, their boat was found turned upside down.

On Saturday, crews centered their search around the area where the boat was discovered. Crews were scattered out along the banks of the Mississippi River trying to find the both of them.

They searched on land and in the water. However, Sheriff Martin Pace said crews weren’t able to locate either of them.

Though the search didn’t end the way they’d hoped, Pace said he’s determined to continue looking for Palmer and Hughes until they’re found.

“We’re always committed to providing an answer to the family. We’re still hoping and praying that we can provide a good answer,” said Sheriff Pace. A number of people have called wanting to know what they can do. Just keep these families in your prayers. They are hurting right now and this is something that no family needs to go through and we’re going to do everything we can to provide them answers.￼”

Multiple agencies have assisted the sheriff’s department in this search and rescue mission.The search was called off once nightfall came.

Sheriff Pace said everything will resume Sunday morning at 7 o’clock.

