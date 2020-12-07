Alabama saw 22K COVID-19 cases, 219 deaths, record hospitalizations last week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s COVID-19 infection rate continues to surge with another 2,352 cases reported Monday by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

In the last week, the state saw some of its highest daily case totals to date with 22,596 new cases and 219 deaths.

The state continued a trend of multi-day, record-breaking hospitalization rates through Sunday when there were 1,927 people being treated.

And Alabama’s positive test rate continues to rank among the highest in the nation, climbing from 31 to almost 33 percent.

Alabama’s seven-day average for new cases now stands at 3,243 per day, with the state having trended above the 3,000-mark for the first time for much of the last week.

The state reports it has confirmed 272,229 total cases and a death toll of 3,892 people since the pandemic reached Alabama in mid-March.

Here’s a look at COVID-19 numbers from a 4-county region of west Alabama:

County Cases Deaths # Tested Choctaw 441 20 1975 Sumter 623 22 3484 Marengo 1318 24 8176 Pickens 1319 21 7686

Alabama COVID-19 Hospitalization Rates

The statewide hospital in-patient rate stood at an all-time record high Sunday, climbing beyond 1,900 for the first time. More hospitalizations are expected soon as a result of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Saturday’s 1,790 cases halted a six-day record increase in hospitalizations after dipping below Friday’s rate of 1,875. Sunday saw major increases and a new record of 1,923.

The latest hospitalization records dwarf those seen when the state underwent an illness spike in July that topped out at 1,642. That high nearly crippled the state’s healthcare system.

At a current seven-day average of 1,752 hospitalizations per day, the state’s hospitals are treating a significantly higher number of inpatients, 177, than during the highest days of the summer peak.

In Montgomery, there are at least 129 patients being treated in the area’s four primary hospitals. That includes 97 at Baptist Health’s three facilities, as of Sunday, and 32 at Jackson Hospital, as of Friday.

In Birmingham, UAB reported 214 in-patients Friday, down by nine from the day before and off from the record 127 it set earlier in the week.

A total of 26,331 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.

Alabama COVID-19 Testing Rates

Alabama has conducted 1,726,529 total tests, or around 34 percent of the state’s population, since the pandemic started.

Over the past 14 days, ADPH data indicates 118,225 people have been tested. Of those, 38,737 had the disease for an extremely high positive test rate of 32.76 percent, one of the highest in the nation.

The state presumes 168,387 people, or about 63.7 percent of cases, have since recovered from COVID-19, but it only updates the data on a weekly basis.

ADPH provides data on a number of points related to COVID-19. More features can be accessed by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.