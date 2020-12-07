Advertisement

Alabama saw 22K COVID-19 cases, 219 deaths, record hospitalizations last week

In the last week, the state saw some of its highest daily case totals to date with 22,596 new...
In the last week, the state saw some of its highest daily case totals to date with 22,596 new cases and 219 deaths.(AP)
By WSFA Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s COVID-19 infection rate continues to surge with another 2,352 cases reported Monday by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

In the last week, the state saw some of its highest daily case totals to date with 22,596 new cases and 219 deaths.

The state continued a trend of multi-day, record-breaking hospitalization rates through Sunday when there were 1,927 people being treated.

And Alabama’s positive test rate continues to rank among the highest in the nation, climbing from 31 to almost 33 percent.

Alabama’s seven-day average for new cases now stands at 3,243 per day, with the state having trended above the 3,000-mark for the first time for much of the last week.

The state reports it has confirmed 272,229 total cases and a death toll of 3,892 people since the pandemic reached Alabama in mid-March.

Here’s a look at COVID-19 numbers from a 4-county region of west Alabama:

CountyCasesDeaths# Tested
Choctaw441201975
Sumter623223484
Marengo1318248176
Pickens1319217686

Alabama COVID-19 Hospitalization Rates

The statewide hospital in-patient rate stood at an all-time record high Sunday, climbing beyond 1,900 for the first time. More hospitalizations are expected soon as a result of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Saturday’s 1,790 cases halted a six-day record increase in hospitalizations after dipping below Friday’s rate of 1,875. Sunday saw major increases and a new record of 1,923.

The latest hospitalization records dwarf those seen when the state underwent an illness spike in July that topped out at 1,642. That high nearly crippled the state’s healthcare system.

At a current seven-day average of 1,752 hospitalizations per day, the state’s hospitals are treating a significantly higher number of inpatients, 177, than during the highest days of the summer peak.

In Montgomery, there are at least 129 patients being treated in the area’s four primary hospitals. That includes 97 at Baptist Health’s three facilities, as of Sunday, and 32 at Jackson Hospital, as of Friday.

In Birmingham, UAB reported 214 in-patients Friday, down by nine from the day before and off from the record 127 it set earlier in the week.

A total of 26,331 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.

Alabama COVID-19 Testing Rates

Alabama has conducted 1,726,529 total tests, or around 34 percent of the state’s population, since the pandemic started.

Over the past 14 days, ADPH data indicates 118,225 people have been tested. Of those, 38,737 had the disease for an extremely high positive test rate of 32.76 percent, one of the highest in the nation.

The state presumes 168,387 people, or about 63.7 percent of cases, have since recovered from COVID-19, but it only updates the data on a weekly basis.

ADPH provides data on a number of points related to COVID-19. More features can be accessed by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for missing boaters continues
Warren Co. officials search on land and water for two missing duck hunters
A candlelight vigil was held in Meridian Friday in memory of Johnny Rush who died after being...
Candlelight vigil held for Johnny Rush
Randy Lamar Anderson, 46, of Conehatta, a former elected member of the Tribal Council for the...
Former Choctaw Tribal Council member pleads guilty
Miss. health officer predicts ‘additional 1K deaths’ before 2021
Natural Glow Esthetics is a new mobile business that has a built-in spa.
Mobile spa available in Meridian

Latest News

Joe Biden taps his health team as the COVID-19 crisis worsens, but both a vaccine and a...
Biden taps health team amid COVID-19 crisis
Finding love in the age of COVID-19 means more people turning to virtual dating.
Dating apps booming amid pandemic
COVID-19 vaccinations will begin in Wales and Scotland Tuesday.
UK readies for ‘V-Day,’ its 1st shots in war on coronavirus
Dating apps booming amid coronavirus pandemic