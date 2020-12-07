Changes made to Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - There have been changes made to the Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance for Lauderdale County.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is requiring the county to make the updates, which is a routine process done every several years. Before this update, homes in a flood zone could be built at or above base flood elevation. Now, homes in flood zones will have to be built 2-feet above base flood elevation.

“It’s not on the website now, but it will be by the end of the week we will have the new ordinance on the website,” said Cathy Lummus, the floodplain administrator for Lauderdale County. “And we’re going to contact all the mobile home installers locally and mobile home dealers and let them know.”

