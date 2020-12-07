Chick-fil-A accuses poultry producers of price fixing

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A is suing 17 poultry producers, accusing them of banding together to fix prices and charge more.

The lawsuit includes the country’s Top 3 chicken suppliers – Tyson, Pilgrim’s Pride, and Sanderson Farms.

The fast-food chain says the companies communicated through phone calls and text messages to share confidential bidding and pricing information with one another.

This isn’t the first lawsuit against the poultry industry that alleges anti-competitive conduct.

Since 2008, multiple major supermarket operators and food service distributors have also filed civil suits.

This year, the Department of Justice indicted senior chicken industry executives and sales officials on criminal charges of bid-rigging and price-fixing.

The producers have pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges and major chicken companies are contesting the civil-court claims.

