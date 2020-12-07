COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,263 new cases, no new deaths reported by health dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 164,931. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 1,263 new cases, zero new deaths and 202 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.

So far, 3,961 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,490,817 as of December 5. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 128,746 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers from east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 993 55 93 27 Kemper 524 19 41 9 Lauderdale 3875 151 344 80 Neshoba 2391 124 169 48 Newton 1186 29 47 10 Wayne 1310 24 60 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.