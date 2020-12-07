Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,263 new cases, no new deaths reported by health dept.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 1,263 new cases, zero new deaths and 202 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.(AP)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:35 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 164,931. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 1,263 new cases, zero new deaths and 202 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.

So far, 3,961 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,490,817 as of December 5. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 128,746 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers from east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke993559327
Kemper52419419
Lauderdale387515134480
Neshoba239112416948
Newton1186294710
Wayne1310246010

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

