COVID-19 testing available in Sumter County

Testing will be done at Hill Hospital Dec. 9 and Dec. 17.
Testing will be done at Hill Hospital Dec. 9 and Dec. 17.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Testing for the coronavirus will be available during the next couple of weeks in Sumter County.

The Hill Hospital medical team will administer tests:

DateLocationTime
Wednesday, Dec. 9Hill Hospital9 a.m. to 12 noon
Thursday, Dec. 17Hill Hospital9 a.m. to 12 noon

For information about Hill Hospital, visit its website.

