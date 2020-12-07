COVID-19 testing available in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Testing for the coronavirus will be available during the next couple of weeks in Sumter County.
The Hill Hospital medical team will administer tests:
|Date
|Location
|Time
|Wednesday, Dec. 9
|Hill Hospital
|9 a.m. to 12 noon
|Thursday, Dec. 17
|Hill Hospital
|9 a.m. to 12 noon
For information about Hill Hospital, visit its website.
