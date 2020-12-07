COVID-19 testing available in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Testing for the coronavirus will be available during the next couple of weeks in Sumter County.

The Hill Hospital medical team will administer tests:

Date Location Time Wednesday, Dec. 9 Hill Hospital 9 a.m. to 12 noon Thursday, Dec. 17 Hill Hospital 9 a.m. to 12 noon

For information about Hill Hospital, visit its website.

