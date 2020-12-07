Advertisement

Crimenet 12_07_20

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jamison Tyrone Laster.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jamison Tyrone Laster.

Laster is a 27-year-old black male who stands approximately 5′ 3″ in height, weighing 140 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with seatbelt violation and disorderly conduct.

If you know where Laster can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

