Advertisement

Curious koala sneaks into house, climbs Christmas tree

A curious female koala climbed a Christmas tree in an Australian home. She was removed from the...
A curious female koala climbed a Christmas tree in an Australian home. She was removed from the home by a rescue organization and is now climbing a tree outside.(Source: 1300 Koalaz via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An Australian woman came home to find a koala hanging on her Christmas tree like an ornament.

The woman called rescue organization 1300 Koalaz to help her remove the misplaced marsupial. When they answered the call, they initially thought it was a prank.

However, the organization eventually arrived to remove the female koala from the tree. She is now climbing a tree outside the house she broke into.

The organization’s co-founder told CNN that it’s not particularly common for koalas to enter homes, but it does happen.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for missing boaters continues
Warren Co. officials search on land and water for two missing duck hunters
A candlelight vigil was held in Meridian Friday in memory of Johnny Rush who died after being...
Candlelight vigil held for Johnny Rush
Natural Glow Esthetics is a new mobile business that has a built-in spa.
Mobile spa available in Meridian
Miss. health officer predicts ‘additional 1K deaths’ before 2021
The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 164,931 cases, 3,961 deaths reported by health dept.

Latest News

In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a no trespassing sign is displayed outside the federal...
Trump cementing death penalty legacy up to Biden inaugural
Health officials say more coronavirus cases will likely lead to more hospitalizations this...
Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19; Calif. enacts stay-at-home order
Jamie Jackson, 35, is charged with homicide, assault and tampering with evidence in relation to...
Aunt charged after 9-year-old Pa. boy found dead in bathtub
Police say the suspect tried to cover up the crime scene by washing the boy’s clothes and the...
Boy, 9, found dead after suffering significant abuse; aunt arrested