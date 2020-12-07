Dobbs: Vaccine will be here ‘by next week’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Relief could soon be on the way for Mississippi’s front-line workers in their battle against the coronavirus.

State Health Officer Dr. Tomas Dobbs tweeted that the state should have around 25,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine “by next week.”

FDA meets Thursday to review Pfizer COVID vaccine (and full data available for review thereafter).



We hope to have ~25k doses for front-line healthcare by next week.https://t.co/HT1Vd4D4PB — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) December 7, 2020

He said the FDA is expected to meet Thursday to review the vaccine, and more data will be available after that.

The news comes as new cases of COVID-19 remains high. Sunday, more than 1,200 new infections were reported, down from than 1,900 on December 5.

