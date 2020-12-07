Advertisement

Former Choctaw Tribal Council member pleads guilty

Randy Anderson (Source: MBCI website)
Randy Anderson (Source: MBCI website)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Randy Lamar Anderson, 46, of Conehatta, a former elected member of the Tribal Council for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court.

A federal grand jury originally indicted Anderson Feb. 6, 2019, charging him with one count of theft and two counts of wire fraud for defrauding the Choctaw Tribal government. Between August 2016 and November 2018, the government says Anderson forged hotel bills and receipts and submitted those documents to the Tribal government in claims for reimbursement for official business travel. Since the original indictment issued, Anderson’s term on the Tribal Council expired, and Anderson did not run for reelection to the Council.

Anderson will be sentenced Mar. 3, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., at the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse in Jackson. He faces a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $250,000.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for missing boaters continues
Warren Co. officials search on land and water for two missing duck hunters
A candlelight vigil was held in Meridian Friday in memory of Johnny Rush who died after being...
Candlelight vigil held for Johnny Rush
Miss. health officer predicts ‘additional 1K deaths’ before 2021
Natural Glow Esthetics is a new mobile business that has a built-in spa.
Mobile spa available in Meridian
The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 164,931 cases, 3,961 deaths reported by health dept.

Latest News

Meridian’s main post office downtown has special hours Dec. 14-18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
USPS prepares for Christmas holiday
7-Day Forecast Dec 7 - 13
We are mainly dry this week
Busy Bee
Busy Bee Suites
Balloon Release
Balloon Release