Former Choctaw Tribal Council member pleads guilty

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Randy Lamar Anderson, 46, of Conehatta, a former elected member of the Tribal Council for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court.

A federal grand jury originally indicted Anderson Feb. 6, 2019, charging him with one count of theft and two counts of wire fraud for defrauding the Choctaw Tribal government. Between August 2016 and November 2018, the government says Anderson forged hotel bills and receipts and submitted those documents to the Tribal government in claims for reimbursement for official business travel. Since the original indictment issued, Anderson’s term on the Tribal Council expired, and Anderson did not run for reelection to the Council.

Anderson will be sentenced Mar. 3, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., at the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse in Jackson. He faces a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $250,000.

