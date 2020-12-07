Funeral service for Gerald Edward Harper will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, with Brother Mike Everett and Brother Doug Goodman officiating. Burial will be at Jones Chapel Church of God Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Harper, age 70, of Enterprise, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Harper served in the U.S. Air Force for nearly 40 years, serving in the 186 th Air Refueling Wing at Key field as an inflight refueler. He was stationed in Ubon, Thailand during the Vietnam War and served in every conflict since then until his retirement in 2010. Mr. Harper was also a longtime member of New Hope Baptist Church where he served faithfully.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Harper; daughters, Laura Knoll (Judith), Anna Fuller (Michael), and Julie Godwin (Corey); grandchildren, Karis Mason, Madi Fuller, Abby Godwin, and Hayden Godwin; brothers, Michael Tew (Dee), and Bennie Harper; sister, Kathy Cooper (Steve); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Douglas and Annie Ruth McLemore Harper.

The family requests memorials be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday at New Hope Baptist Church.

