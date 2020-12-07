Marty Stuart helps welcome Busy Bee Suites in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - What was once a well-known cafe that served as a blues music hotspot in Neshoba County has now been renovated into an apartment building.

The Busy Bee Café located at 4343 West Beacon Street in Philadelphia has been renovated to the newly Busy Bee Suites.

Community leaders, friends, and family showed their support as county music star Marty Stuart flipped the switch to the building’s new neon sign.

“This is a place that I loved as a kid. I loved the Busy Bee Café,” said county music star Marty Stuart.

Stuart remembers the old café as a musical inspiration.

“It is where I heard “Higheels Sneakers” and that was at the Busy Bee Café. It made me want to dance and it made every day a good one. I carried it in my heart ever since,” said Stuart.

The new owner of Busy Bee, Doug Hudson said he took a chance on the building because of the influence of Stuart.

“Because of my friendship with Marty Stuart I chose Philadelphia. Marty brought me here. I knew I would be here spending some time as the congress of country music came to fruition. I wanted a place that I was comfortable, a place I can call home, and a place I can feel invested in,” said the owner of Busy Bee, Doug Hudson.

Hudson was awarded a Mississippi main street hero award for his contribution to Philadelphia.

“It is amazing to me that this small project turned into something that was recognized by the state of Mississippi. I grew up in Vicksburg so I’m a Mississippi boy. To be able to come home to receive an award from the state is a good feeling to me,” said Hudson.

The suite has retail space and upstairs apartment units.

