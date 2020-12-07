Advertisement

Marty Stuart helps welcome Busy Bee Suites in Philadelphia

The Busy Bee Café located at 4343 West Beacon Street in Philadelphia has been renovated to the...
The Busy Bee Café located at 4343 West Beacon Street in Philadelphia has been renovated to the newly Busy Bee Suites.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - What was once a well-known cafe that served as a blues music hotspot in Neshoba County has now been renovated into an apartment building.

The Busy Bee Café located at 4343 West Beacon Street in Philadelphia has been renovated to the newly Busy Bee Suites.

Community leaders, friends, and family showed their support as county music star Marty Stuart flipped the switch to the building’s new neon sign.

“This is a place that I loved as a kid. I loved the Busy Bee Café,” said county music star Marty Stuart.

Stuart remembers the old café as a musical inspiration.

“It is where I heard “Higheels Sneakers” and that was at the Busy Bee Café. It made me want to dance and it made every day a good one. I carried it in my heart ever since,” said Stuart.

The new owner of Busy Bee, Doug Hudson said he took a chance on the building because of the influence of Stuart.

“Because of my friendship with Marty Stuart I chose Philadelphia. Marty brought me here. I knew I would be here spending some time as the congress of country music came to fruition. I wanted a place that I was comfortable, a place I can call home, and a place I can feel invested in,” said the owner of Busy Bee, Doug Hudson.

Hudson was awarded a Mississippi main street hero award for his contribution to Philadelphia.

“It is amazing to me that this small project turned into something that was recognized by the state of Mississippi. I grew up in Vicksburg so I’m a Mississippi boy. To be able to come home to receive an award from the state is a good feeling to me,” said Hudson.

The suite has retail space and upstairs apartment units.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A candlelight vigil was held in Meridian Friday in memory of Johnny Rush who died after being...
Candlelight vigil held for Johnny Rush
Two children are dead after a car accident near a Panama City Beach mini-golf course.
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Search for missing boaters continues
Warren Co. officials search on land and water for two missing duck hunters
Natural Glow Esthetics is a new mobile business that has a built-in spa.
Mobile spa available in Meridian
Officials at the mall have been working hard to make the season as cheery as possible.
The Grinch made its way to Uptown Meridian Mall

Latest News

Driving to work tomorrow will be colder with temperatures in the upper 30's.
Sunny skies return to the forecast for most of the day tomorrow.
LaDarius Spivey, 10
First Responders: LaDarius Spivey
COVID-19 Balloon release held at Northside Church in Meridian
Balloons released in honor of COVID-19 victims and survivors
Miss. health officer predicts ‘additional 1K deaths’ before 2021