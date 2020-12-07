Advertisement

Mrs. Denise Josephine Curran Reetz Nance

By Letisha Young
Published: Dec. 7, 2020
Mrs. Denise Josephine Curran Reetz Nance, of Meridian, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at her residence. Robert Barham Family Funeral is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Denise attended Poplar Springs Elementary and Meridian High School. She received additional education and training in Visual Arts and Merchandising. Her career in Display Management included positions with Marks Rothenberg, McRae’s Department Stores and Belk. She received many awards for her displays from noted companies as well as her places of employment. Denise’s gifts in Visual Arts were seen at weddings and significant local events.

Survivors include her daughter, Catherine Reetz Nause of Georgia; sisters, Sharon Curran Chatham of Meridian and Jinny Curran Walz of Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Joseph Curran and Harriett Waldron Curran; siblings, John Waldron Curran, Mary Ann Curran West, Timothy Curran, and Norine Curran Norman; her husbands, Steven Wesley Reetz, and Samuel K. Nance.

The family requests memorials be made to Diabetes Association.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

