Funeral services for Mrs. Lena Mae Evans will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Lena Mae Evans, 90, of Lauderdale passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Rush Foundation Hospital.

Lena (Mammaw) was a sweet, affectionate mama to all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and had a very special bond with Desarae and Madi. She was a loving and caring wife. She was a hard worker that loved God and “The Price is Right.” She was a dedicated Atlanta Braves fan.

She is survived by three children, Janet Evans, Joyce McDaniel (Steve), Mike Evans (Angie); five grandchildren, Jamison, Savannah, Desarae, Amy, and Ashley; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and a special fur grandbaby, Scoot.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Adron Evans; sons, Howard Earl, Marshall, and James; daughter, Judy Kay Evans; her parents, Martin and Minnie Lawley; brother, Charlie Lawley; and sisters, Maggie Wright and Lillie Yeager.

Pall bearers will be Greg Powell, Robert Cardwell, Grady Yeager, Alan McDaniel, Earl Jenkins, and Mark Fuller.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

