Advertisement

Mrs. Lena Mae Evans

Lena Mae Evans
Lena Mae Evans
Lena Mae Evans(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By Letisha Young
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Mrs. Lena Mae Evans will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Taylor officiating.  Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Lena Mae Evans, 90, of Lauderdale passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Rush Foundation Hospital.

Lena (Mammaw) was a sweet, affectionate mama to all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and had a very special bond with Desarae and Madi.  She was a loving and caring wife.  She was a hard worker that loved God and “The Price is Right.”  She was a dedicated Atlanta Braves fan.

She is survived by three children, Janet Evans, Joyce McDaniel (Steve), Mike Evans (Angie); five grandchildren, Jamison, Savannah, Desarae, Amy, and Ashley; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and a special fur grandbaby, Scoot.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Adron Evans; sons, Howard Earl, Marshall, and James; daughter, Judy Kay Evans; her parents, Martin and Minnie Lawley; brother, Charlie Lawley; and sisters, Maggie Wright and Lillie Yeager.

Pall bearers will be Greg Powell, Robert Cardwell, Grady Yeager, Alan McDaniel, Earl Jenkins, and Mark Fuller.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

Search for missing boaters continues
Warren Co. officials search on land and water for two missing duck hunters
A candlelight vigil was held in Meridian Friday in memory of Johnny Rush who died after being...
Candlelight vigil held for Johnny Rush
Randy Lamar Anderson, 46, of Conehatta, a former elected member of the Tribal Council for the...
Former Choctaw Tribal Council member pleads guilty
Miss. health officer predicts ‘additional 1K deaths’ before 2021
Natural Glow Esthetics is a new mobile business that has a built-in spa.
Mobile spa available in Meridian

Latest News

Mr. Ray Hosley
Mr. Jonas Eades, Jr.
Mrs. Cynthia Friend
Mrs. Tracy Reives
Mrs. Peggy Westerfield