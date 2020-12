Graveside services for Mrs. Tracy Reives will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Gregory Daniels officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Reives, 51, of Pensacola, Florida, who died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Baptist Hospital, Pensacola, Florida. There will be no viewing.

