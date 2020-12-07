Sideline View by Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Southern Mississippi got their man as Amory, Mississippi native Will Hall became the 22nd head football coach of the school. Hall played quarterback for his dad, the legendary Bobby Hall, at Amory. Hall was named a two-time All-American quarterback at Northwest Junior College before transferring to North Alabama where he was named Division II National Player of the Year and was named the Harlon Hill Award recipient. Hall has been the offensive coordinator at Tulane for the previous two years and has had 11 coaching stops in his college coaching career. Hall was the head coach at both West Alabama (2011-13) and West Georgia (2014-16) where he was a combined 56-20 and won three conference titles and two Coach of the Year awards.

MHSAA State Championship Recaps

The thrill of victory and agony of defeat were never more prevalent than at the MHSAA state football championships this past weekend in Jackson. The South won five of the six championships while old familiar football powerhouses and a first-timer took home the gold football.

Tired of finishing second in the 6-A title game as they have for the previous two seasons, Oak Grove scored in the final seconds to clip the Oxford Chargers, 29-28, in a rematch of last year’s state championship game. The Warriors trailed, 28-21, with seven seconds to play but scored on a 10-yard run and then passed for the two-point conversion to down the Chargers (12-1) in an epic conclusion.

West Jones finally brought home the gold football for the first time with a down to the wire 33-27 win over the historic powerhouse Green Wave from West Point. The Mustangs’ win brought an end to the four-year reign of West Point as kingpins of 5-A football and also denied the Wave of their 12th state title.

Louisville is now 10-0 in state championship games with a classic ending to down Poplarville, 15-14, in the 4-A championship. The Wildcats scored a last second TD and then converted a two-point conversion for the win. Louisville has now won at least one state title in each of the last five decades.

Magee’s Chandler Pittman threw for three scores and ran for two as the Trojans claimed their fifth state title and first in 20 years with a 49-26 win over Noxubee County for the 3-A title.

Taylorsville won their second consecutive championship with a lopsided 42-0 victory over Calhoun City. It was the Tartars’ eighth state title in 13 appearances and also third in four years under the direction of their record setting quarterback Ty Keyes.

The Lumberton Panthers won their fifth state title and first since 2010 with a last-second touchdown to claim the 1-A title over Biggersville, 20-14. The Lions scored with 50 seconds to play to tie the score with a TD and two-point conversion. The Panthers then responded with a quick 3-play drive that resulted in a 42-yard pass TD for the win with only seconds to play.

Odds & Ends

For the 34th time, Mississippi and Alabama will trot out their best senior football players this Saturday in Montgomery at the Cramton Bowl. Mississippi has won the past three contests in the series.

The SEC has rescheduled football games for Mississippi State and Ole Miss. MSU (2-6) will host Auburn this Saturday and Missouri on December 19th. The Rebels (4-4) will travel to Texas A&M this weekend and then to LSU on December 19th. USM (2-7) will end their season by hosting Florida Atlantic at 5:30 p.m. this Thursday.

Former DSU and Gulf Coast head football coach Steve Campbell was let go by South Alabama.

Congratulations are in order for Mississippi State basketball coach Ben Howland who won his 500th game as a college head coach and also registered his 100th win at MSU last week.

Dale is a Waynesboro native who has been writing sports since 1973.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.