Slow warming this week leads us to rain this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week will be marked by warming, but mornings and nights will still be cold enough for jackets.

The Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear and cold. We will cool to near 40 degrees through 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. The low temperature by morning will be near 29 degrees. Tuesday will start cold, so we will need coats on the way out the door in the morning. The sun will provide some appreciable warming, but the best we do is a comfortably cool afternoon. The high temperature will be near 58 degrees.

Our Next Weather Maker

Sunshine will be plentiful throughout the week. Our next weather maker is on track to bring rain starting overnight Friday that will fall until around midday Saturday. That system is a developing swirl of low pressure Monday night off the coast of Southern California. That system doesn’t have much movement, but a powerful storm system in the Gulf of Alaska will give it a nudge. It will wring out a lot of its moisture over the Southern Rockies before tapping the Gulf of Mexico for more moisture. The timing of this system can vary as we get closer. We will fine tune this forecast once the system is over land and has been sampled by land-based weather sensing capabilities.

Looking Ahead

Sunday will be calmer, but another disturbance is expected to develop over the Gulf of Mexico late Sunday and Monday. Right now, that system looks like it will be close enough to bring more clouds to our area. Rain, however, may stay just south of us. Still, this system is close enough to have our attention. If it tracks a little farther north, it could mean a rainy start to next week.

