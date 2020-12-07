Advertisement

USM introduces Will Hall as head football coach

By Chris Thies
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi formally introduced Will Hall as its next head football coach during a news conference Monday morning.

The university invited fans to attend the socially distanced event at Reed Green Coliseum.

It was announced last week that Hall, son of Mississippi high school football coaching great Bobby Hall, would be the Golden Eagles’ 22nd head coach.

Mississippi-born Will Hall named Southern Miss head football coach ]

Hall comes to Hattiesburg from New Orleans, where he was the offensive coordinator for Tulane.

He replaces Jay Hopson, who stepped down as head coach after USM lost to South Alabama on Sept. 3.

Two interim head coaches filled the gap between Hopson’s departure and Hall’s hiring, Scotty Walden and Tim Billings.

Hall, a Mississippi native, has 15 years of offensive play calling experience at the college level.

