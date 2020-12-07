USPS prepares for Christmas holiday

(WDAM/WTOK) - The United States Postal Service has added extended retail hours to some post office locations during the month of December because of the increase in holiday mailing.

Meridian’s main post office downtown has special hours Dec. 14-18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Post offices with extended weekday retail hours can be found by clicking “Find USPS Locations” under “Quick Tools” at usps.com, along with finding locations for Self-Service Kiosks (SSK).

Because of more people shopping earlier and online, USPS now has a “busiest time” notion instead of a “busiest day,” and it will begin two weeks before Christmas as customer traffic is predicted to increase Dec. 14-20.

USPS recommends the following and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to home addresses and Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office addresses:

Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code 093 only) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground

Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express

Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail

Dec. 18 — First-Class packages

Dec. 19 — Priority Mail

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express

USPS offers a discounted price of $19.60 on its Priority Mail Flat-Rate Box to those who want to send packages to loved ones serving in the military or at diplomatic posts. The price includes a $1.50 per-box discount for mail sent to APO/FPO/DPO destinations worldwide.

“Click-N-Ship” is an online-option consumers can use to order free Priority Mail boxes, print shipping labels, purchase postage and request free next-day Package Pickup if they don’t want to leave home to ship packages.

No one will be allowed to drop off stamped packages (using individual stamps as postage) that are more than one-half inch thick and/or weighing more than 10 ounces into blue collections boxes, building mail chutes or Post Office mail slots.

As a different option, consumers must go to a retail counter or use the SSK to purchase a postage label, and if someone chooses to use the SSK to buy a postage label, you can drop off the package in the package slot at a Post Office. If a restricted package is found in a collection box, mail chute or lobby mail slot, it will be returned to the sender.

Informed Delivery is USPS’s free daily digital preview of what’s coming to a consumer’s mailbox, and for this holiday season, consumers can manage their packages and get a peek at cards head their way, along with seeing some outside images of magazines and catalogs from the USPS mobile app, dashboard, tablet or computer.

USPS is also promoting its “Shipping Tips” videos series that shows five segments of tips to customers on the basics of packing, addressing and mailing packages.

