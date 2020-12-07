We are mainly dry this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We are off to a chilly start with patchy fog in spots. Any fog should lift by 9 a.m. the latest. Temperatures are in the upper-30s and low-40s as you head out the door early this morning. We’ll see mostly sunny skies on our Monday with highs in the low-50s. Wind chills will only be in the mid-to-upper-40s this afternoon. We look to see clear skies tonight with Tuesday morning lows in the upper-20s.

Abundant sunshine looks to be in store for our Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures slowly warm. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper-50s and then on Wednesday will be in the low-60s. We look to stay dry into our Thursday with high temperatures climbing into the upper-60s. A cold front will approach the area as we head into the weekend.

Isolated showers are possible on Friday, mainly during the afternoon hours. Rain chances will pick up throughout the Friday night time frame and into our day on Saturday. Scattered showers will be possible on Saturday, mainly during the morning hours. Highs on Saturday look to be in the mid-60s. Severe weather is not expected. A stray shower looks to be possible on Sunday, but the majority of us will stay dry. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper-50s.

