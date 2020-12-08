Alabama COVID hospitalizations set new record of 2,097

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s hospitals continued a record breaking surge of new COVID-19 inpatients Tuesday with 2,097 now being treated at facilities statewide. That’s up by 18 from the previous day.

The state now has a seven-day average of 1,902 hospitalizations per day. It’s a dangerous and unsustainable trend that hasn’t abated in more than a week, except for Saturday when it briefly dropped before skyrocketing again Sunday and Monday.

The rate stood at an all-time high Monday when it climbed by 163 patients in a 24-hour period to reach a 2,079 admissions. The record was short-lived when Tuesday’s data was confirmed. More hospitalizations are expected in the coming days in connection to Thanksgiving holiday infections.

The state saw a spike in cases in July that nearly crippled the healthcare system, but the latest surge has made the July high of 1,642 patients seem less significant in size. Currently, hospitals are shouldering the weight of nearly 500 more patients, dwarfing the load it carried mid-year.

A total of 27,044 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.

New COVID-19 cases Tuesday The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 4,436 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, though about 1,500 of those were from laboratory backlogs on tests between Nov. 30 and Dec. 5.



Despite being delayed for reasons beyond ADPH’s control, the figures are being included in Tuesday’s case report.

For the week so far, the state has reported 9,076 cases and 42 deaths.



And Alabama’s positive test rate continues to rank among the highest in the nation, climbing to almost 34 percent in the last two weeks.



Alabama’s seven-day average for new cases has climbed to 3,395 per day, with the state now firmly trending above the 3,000-mark on a daily basis.



The state has confirmed 276,665 total cases and a death toll of 3,942 people since the pandemic reached Alabama in mid-March.

Alabama COVID-19 Testing Rates Alabama has conducted 1,739,311 total tests, or around 34 percent of the state’s population, since the pandemic started.



Over the past 14 days, ADPH data indicates 120,183 people have been tested. Of those, 40,405 had the disease for an extremely high positive test rate of nearly 34 percent, one of the highest in the nation.



The state presumes 168,387 people, or about 63.7 percent of cases, have since recovered from COVID-19, but it only updates the data on a weekly basis.



ADPH provides data on a number of points related to COVID-19. Access the dashboard here.

