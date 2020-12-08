Blues legend Bobby Rush to perform at Riley Center

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Fresh off his 6th Grammy Award nomination, blues legend Bobby Rush is coming to the MSU Riley Center Dec. 19 for a 7:30 p.m. show.

Rush is one of the greats from the golden age of Chicago blues.

“So few of the legends of that era are still with us, let alone still performing with the kind of energy that Bobby Rush brings to the stage,” said Dr. Daniel Barnard, executive director of the Riley Center. “We are so thrilled to give our patrons a chance to see what the excitement is all about. As Martine Ehrenclou put it on the international music website Rock & Blues Muse, ‘He’s one of the best and is still creating simply great music well into his 80s.’”

Rush turned 87 on Nov. 10. So the announcement just a few days later that “Rawer Than Raw” had been nominated for a Grammy Award as Best Traditional Blues Album came as a nice birthday present.

Rush, a native of Homer, Louisiana, now lives in Jackson, Miss., after being based in Chicago for several decades. This is his sixth Grammy nomination. A win would be his second in the Best Traditional Blues Album category, following his 2016 award for “Porcupine Meat.” He’s a member of the Blues Hall of Fame, the subject of a marker on the Mississippi Blues Trail (in Jackson) and a winner of 13 Blues Music Awards.

“‘Rawer Than Raw” takes you back to classic blues with good old-fashioned storytelling, courtesy of Rush’s soulful and gritty vocals, acoustic guitar, harmonica and foot stomping,” wrote Ehrenclou. She described the album as “a stripped-down tribute to the rich blues history of the Mississippi, featuring a mix of originals and timeless blues classics by Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, Skip James, Robert Johnson and Sonny Boy Williamson II.

“It’s an outstanding release, raw and authentic, with Bobby Rush’s own personal stamp on each track.”

Because of COVID-19 safety protocols, people attending the Bobby Rush show will be required to wear masks, and seating will be limited to 50% of capacity.

The Riley Center recommends that patrons arrive earlier than usual. A thermal image camera will scan each guest. Anyone with a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees will not be allowed to attend. The theater staff will disinfect the entire venue before the performance. Because of the masking requirement, no concessions will be served.

Tickets are $17-$70. They can be purchased online at www.msurileycenter.com or by calling 601.696.2200. The MSU Riley Center Box Office at 2200 Fifth St. is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before showtime.

