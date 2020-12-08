Advertisement

Body found in Wayne Co. over the weekend identified

The body of Robert Slater was found early Saturday morning in Waynesboro.
The body of Robert Slater was found early Saturday morning in Waynesboro.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials have identified a body that was found in Wayne County over the weekend.

Sheriff Jody Ashley said the body of Robert Slater was found early Saturday morning near the intersection of Spring Street and Hudson Lane in Waynesboro.

Ashley said Slater, of Waynesboro, was in his early 50s.

Slater’s body has been sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for an autopsy. The investigation into Slater’s death is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Lamar Anderson, 46, of Conehatta, a former elected member of the Tribal Council for the...
Former Choctaw Tribal Council member pleads guilty
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 7, 2020
Search for missing boaters continues
Warren Co. officials search on land and water for two missing duck hunters
Gov. Reeves and Dr. Dobbs at a recent COVID-19 press conference
Dobbs: Vaccine will be here ‘by next week’
The Busy Bee Café located at 4343 West Beacon Street in Philadelphia has been renovated to the...
Marty Stuart helps welcome Busy Bee Suites in Philadelphia

Latest News

Pat Gray (Source: WBRC archive photo)
Alabama broadcasting pioneer Pat Gray has died
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he will soon update his regulations around social gatherings...
Reeves to update order on gatherings as virus cases surge
Jackson State head football Deion Sanders has announced his inaugural coaching staff.
JSU’s Coach Sanders announces coaching staff
Daily Docket 3
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 7, 2020