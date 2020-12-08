Body found in Wayne Co. over the weekend identified

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials have identified a body that was found in Wayne County over the weekend.

Sheriff Jody Ashley said the body of Robert Slater was found early Saturday morning near the intersection of Spring Street and Hudson Lane in Waynesboro.

Ashley said Slater, of Waynesboro, was in his early 50s.

Slater’s body has been sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for an autopsy. The investigation into Slater’s death is ongoing.

