City of Meridian Arrest Report December 7, 2020
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
ARREST REPORT
|NAME/AGE
|ADDRESS
|CHARGES
|JULIUS PRESSWOOD, 1973
|3837 37TH ST
MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|CORDEZ HOPSON, 1987
|4806 MOSBY RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|ROBIN S GOODMAN, 1969
|8867 LIZELIA RD MERIDAIN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|KENYATTA WALKER, 1995
|1426 30TH AVE MERIDAIN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|RHEON MCWILLIAMS 1999
|1901 32ND AVE APT C3 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|ROBIN C WILLIS, 1973
|4567 BUTTS RD TOOMSUBA, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT; PUBLIC DRUNK
|NAPOLEAN D COLE, 1975
|546 W PONTA HILLS RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|KIMBERLY D OVERBY, 1975
|383 BRIARWOOD RD
LOT 117
MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|KELCEE CONLEE, 1991
|4345 RAYMOND RD JACKSON, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|REGINALD CHRISTIAN, 1987
|124 3RD AVE
MERIDAIN,MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT; PUBLIC DRUNK
|EDDIE DAVIS, 1989
|HOMELESS
|SHOPLIFTING WILLFUL; TRESPASSING
|TIFFANY GUERRERO, 1986
|1487 HWY 26 LOT 14 WIGGINS, MS
|DUI OTHER
|BILLY ETHRIDGE, 1980
|3514 OLD 8TH ST N MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|NEHESHIA COLLINS, 1988
|104 21ST CT
MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING; SIMPLE ASSAULT; DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|DARRELL SIMS, 1969
|605 31ST ST
MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|JAMES HARRISON, 1996
|24601 HWY 80
CHUNKY, MS
|DUI
|RONNIE DAVIS, 1958
|4320 36TH AVE APT C3 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|DALTON DAVIS, 1969
|6183 SHADY PINE DR TOOMSUBA, MS
|DUI OTHER
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 4, 2020, at 6:00 AM to December 7, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 4:43 PM on December 4, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of B Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 10:00 PM on December 4, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2600 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 11:01 PM on December 4, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of 26th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:24 AM on December 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1200 block of 64th Court. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:18 PM on December 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 9:24 AM on December 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1200 block of 44th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 9:58 PM on December 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 200 block of C Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 18 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 4:19 PM on December 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of North Hills Street. one vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.