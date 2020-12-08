Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report December 7, 2020

Daily Docket 3(wtok)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

NAME/AGEADDRESSCHARGES
JULIUS PRESSWOOD, 19733837 37TH ST
MERIDIAN, MS		DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CORDEZ HOPSON, 19874806 MOSBY RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
ROBIN S GOODMAN, 19698867 LIZELIA RD MERIDAIN, MSDUI OTHER
KENYATTA WALKER, 19951426 30TH AVE MERIDAIN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RHEON MCWILLIAMS 19991901 32ND AVE APT C3 MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
ROBIN C WILLIS, 19734567 BUTTS RD TOOMSUBA, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT; PUBLIC DRUNK
NAPOLEAN D COLE, 1975546 W PONTA HILLS RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
KIMBERLY D OVERBY, 1975383 BRIARWOOD RD
LOT 117
MERIDIAN, MS		POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
KELCEE CONLEE, 19914345 RAYMOND RD JACKSON, MSSHOPLIFTING
REGINALD CHRISTIAN, 1987124 3RD AVE
MERIDAIN,MS		DISORDERLY CONDUCT; PUBLIC DRUNK
EDDIE DAVIS, 1989HOMELESSSHOPLIFTING WILLFUL; TRESPASSING
TIFFANY GUERRERO, 19861487 HWY 26 LOT 14 WIGGINS, MSDUI OTHER
BILLY ETHRIDGE, 19803514 OLD 8TH ST N MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
NEHESHIA COLLINS, 1988104 21ST CT
MERIDIAN, MS		WILLFUL TRESPASSING; SIMPLE ASSAULT; DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
DARRELL SIMS, 1969605 31ST ST
MERIDIAN, MS		DUI REFUSAL
JAMES HARRISON, 199624601 HWY 80
CHUNKY, MS		DUI
RONNIE DAVIS, 19584320 36TH AVE APT C3 MERIDIAN, MSDUI
DALTON DAVIS, 19696183 SHADY PINE DR TOOMSUBA, MSDUI OTHER

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 4, 2020, at 6:00 AM to December 7, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 4:43 PM on December 4, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of B Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 10:00 PM on December 4, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2600 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 11:01 PM on December 4, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of 26th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:24 AM on December 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1200 block of 64th Court. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:18 PM on December 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 9:24 AM on December 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1200 block of 44th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 9:58 PM on December 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 200 block of C Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 18 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 4:19 PM on December 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of North Hills Street. one vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

