City of Meridian Arrest Report December 7, 2020



The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 4, 2020, at 6:00 AM to December 7, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 4:43 PM on December 4, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of B Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 10:00 PM on December 4, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2600 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

At 11:01 PM on December 4, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of 26th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 12:24 AM on December 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1200 block of 64th Court. Entry was gained through a door.

At 2:18 PM on December 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 9:24 AM on December 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1200 block of 44th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 9:58 PM on December 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 200 block of C Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 18 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 4:19 PM on December 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of North Hills Street. one vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.