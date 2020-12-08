City of Meridian creates pothole hotline

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Are there potholes in your Meridian neighborhood that need to be fixed? Those bumps in the road can now be reported through the city’s pothole hotline.

Public Works Director of Operations James Lloyd said potholes reported through the hotline can potentially be fixed within 24 to 48 hours. Drivers can state the address of the pothole so the location can be stored in a city database.

Lloyd said the hotline has been in effect for about a month.

“We want citizens to help us out because we can’t be everywhere all the time,” said Lloyd. “So, if you’ll just give us an address when you see a pothole, we’ll get out and repair it as soon as possible.”

The pothole hotline number is 601-485-1991.

