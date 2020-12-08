Advertisement

Council discusses repairs to Hwy 11-80

City council Tuesday, Dec. 8th.
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council voted for emergency repairs for two existing construction projects on Highway 11-80 a few months ago.

The city talked Tuesday about the completion process and whether the projects are still classified as emergencies.

The projects were declared emergency repairs because of the risk of using a bypass system, how long the process will take, and the $33,000 it will cost. Public Works Director Hugh Smith says he will present a contract showing the lowest quote for the construction to the council next week.

“We did not go through a bid process on this because of the emergency declaration,” Smith said. “So, at the meeting next Tuesday, we will present a contract to the council in regard to wanting that project to go to the low quote contractor.”

The city council will determine whether it wants to proceed with a bidding process during next week’s work session.

