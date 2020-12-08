Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,732 new cases, 56 new deaths reported by health dept.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 1,732 new cases, 56 new deaths and 206 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.(WTOK)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 167,926. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 1,732 new cases, 56 new deaths and 206 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

So far, 4,017 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,490,817 as of December 5. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 136,627 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke999559327
Kemper54119419
Lauderdale394715134480
Neshoba243412517549
Newton1204294910
Wayne1325246010

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT/WTOK. All rights reserved.

