COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,732 new cases, 56 new deaths reported by health dept.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 167,926. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 1,732 new cases, 56 new deaths and 206 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.
So far, 4,017 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,490,817 as of December 5. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
An estimated 136,627 people have recovered from the virus.
Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|LTC Facility Cases
|LTC Facility Deaths
|Clarke
|999
|55
|93
|27
|Kemper
|541
|19
|41
|9
|Lauderdale
|3947
|151
|344
|80
|Neshoba
|2434
|125
|175
|49
|Newton
|1204
|29
|49
|10
|Wayne
|1325
|24
|60
|10
MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
