COVID fatigue: Mental health and the pandemic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - COVID fatigue is the term that describes the state of feeling mentally worn out from the ongoing pandemic and the stress that it causes.

“It does play a big part on your health, it really does,” said resident Betty Patton. “Especially if you don’t have family members or anyone to talk to. It’s rough out here; it’s just rough.”

Doctor of clinical psychology, Lin Hogan, said COVID fatigue can cause anxiety, irritability and an increase in drug and alcohol use. He said it’s worsening during the holiday season as U.S. leaders discourage traveling and get togethers.

“We really don’t like that. That’s not something we want to do, so we get frustrated. Then there’s anger,” said Hogan.

Humans need to be around others for their psychological well-being, so Hogan says it’s understandable that the pandemic is impacting mental health.

“People have been having to endure this for months now and it’s just ongoing,” said Hogan. “We’re wondering, ‘Where’s the relief? When do we get past this? When can we get back to some semblance of normality?’”

Hogan encourages people to reach out to their loved ones and talk about their feelings if they’re experiencing COVID fatigue. He also says staff at Weems Community Mental Health Center is willing to help.

