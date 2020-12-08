Imagination Library celebrates the gifting of its 150 millionth book

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Families can spend some time together this week for a free virtual concert celebrating the magic of reading.

Dolly Parton created the Imagination Library to inspire a love for books and reading amongst the nation’s preschool children.

Since inception in 1995, the library has gifted books to 1.7 million children around the world each month.

The United Way of East Mississippi and the Dollywood Foundation are presenting a free one-night live streaming event for “The Library That Dolly Built”, a behind the-scenes look at Parton’s Library.

The film was originally set to air at the Bonita Lakes Mall Theatre, but was postponed due to COVID-19. It will now premiere exclusively on Facebook, Wednesday, December 9th at 6pm.

United Way of East Mississippi Executive Director, Derron Radcliff, says the library has had an importance influence and has been a great resource for the community.

“It’s had a huge impact on our area. It’s our biggest internal operation that we run through our office and it’s one of the things that united way of East Mississippi is known for. Not just within our county areas, but within the state of Mississippi, how we’re a leader in preparing kids with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.”

The screening will be followed by a conversation with, and live acoustic performance, by Parton.

Tune into the live screening at fb.me/dollysimaginationlibrary and imaginationlibrary.com.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.