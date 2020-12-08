JSU’s Coach Sanders announces coaching staff

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State head football Deion Sanders has announced his inaugural coaching staff. The staff includes a blend of coaches at the NFL, intercollegiate and prep levels.

“We have a great group of coaches, and I’m thrilled they’ve decided to join me on this journey at The I Love Jackson State University,” Sanders said. “We have a group of men that will serve as mentors in the field of competition and in the classroom. This staff knows how to win and win at a consistent level.”

JSU Football Coaching Staff Michael Pollack – Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach Dennis Thurman – Defensive Coordinator Mike Markuson – Offensive Line Coach Alan Ricard – Special Teams Gary Harrell – Running Backs Kevin Mathis – Defensive Backs Andre Hart – Linebackers Jeff Weeks – Defensive Line TC Taylor – Tight Ends Otis Riddley – Recruiting Coordinator

