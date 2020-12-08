JSU’s Coach Sanders announces coaching staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State head football Deion Sanders has announced his inaugural coaching staff. The staff includes a blend of coaches at the NFL, intercollegiate and prep levels.
“We have a great group of coaches, and I’m thrilled they’ve decided to join me on this journey at The I Love Jackson State University,” Sanders said. “We have a group of men that will serve as mentors in the field of competition and in the classroom. This staff knows how to win and win at a consistent level.”
|JSU Football Coaching Staff
|Michael Pollack – Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach
|Dennis Thurman – Defensive Coordinator
|Mike Markuson – Offensive Line Coach
|Alan Ricard – Special Teams
|Gary Harrell – Running Backs
|Kevin Mathis – Defensive Backs
|Andre Hart – Linebackers
|Jeff Weeks – Defensive Line
|TC Taylor – Tight Ends
|Otis Riddley – Recruiting Coordinator
