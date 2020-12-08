Advertisement

JSU’s Coach Sanders announces coaching staff

Jackson State head football Deion Sanders has announced his inaugural coaching staff.
Jackson State head football Deion Sanders has announced his inaugural coaching staff.(WLBT)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State head football Deion Sanders has announced his inaugural coaching staff. The staff includes a blend of coaches at the NFL, intercollegiate and prep levels.

“We have a great group of coaches, and I’m thrilled they’ve decided to join me on this journey at The I Love Jackson State University,” Sanders said. “We have a group of men that will serve as mentors in the field of competition and in the classroom. This staff knows how to win and win at a consistent level.”

JSU Football Coaching Staff
Michael Pollack – Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach
Dennis Thurman – Defensive Coordinator
Mike Markuson – Offensive Line Coach
Alan Ricard – Special Teams
Gary Harrell – Running Backs
Kevin Mathis – Defensive Backs
Andre Hart – Linebackers
Jeff Weeks – Defensive Line
TC Taylor – Tight Ends
Otis Riddley – Recruiting Coordinator

