Judge dismisses Flynn case following pardon from Trump

FILE - In this July 10, 2018, file photo, former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn...
FILE - In this July 10, 2018, file photo, former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday finally dismissed the criminal case against former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The order from U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan was expected in light of the pardon from President Donald Trump that wiped away Flynn’s conviction for lying to the FBI during the Russia investigation. Sullivan acknowledged in his 43-page order that the president’s broad pardon powers required dismissal and that the decision to pardon him is a political, rather than legal, one.

The order brings to an end the years-long saga involving Flynn, who was ousted from his White House job just weeks into his tenure.

He twice admitted guilt during special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation to lying to the FBI about conversations he had during the presidential transition period with the-then Russian ambassador to the United States.

But the Justice Department last spring moved to dismiss the case, arguing that there was no basis for the FBI to have questioned him in the first place and that the statements he made during the interview were immaterial to the underlying investigation into whether the Trump campaign had coordinated with Russia.

Sullivan had resisted the department’s request to dismiss the case and appointed a former federal judge from New York to argue against its motion.

