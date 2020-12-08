Advertisement

MDES streamlines service phone numbers

The Mississippi Department of Employment Security announced a change in phone numbers to streamline services for people who need assistance filing for unemployment insurance.(WKYT)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Employment Security announced a change in phone numbers to streamline services for people who need assistance filing for unemployment insurance.

The phone number for Unemployment Insurance Tax assistance is now 601-493-9427. The hours of operation are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

As of Thursday, Dec. 10, the number for the Benefits Pay Control department regarding over-payment or to report fraud will change to 601-493-9427. The hours of operation are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Claimants should call 601-493-9427 or 601-326-1119 for the following services:
To file unemployment claims
Ask questions about existing claims
Password reset assistance
How to file weekly certifications
Claimants should call 601-493-9427 for the following services:
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) or for PUA Assistance

The hours of operation for claimant services are from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, please visit https://mdes.ms.gov.

