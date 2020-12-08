Military Matters: Wreaths Across America ceremony changes in Newton

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton will, as always, be laying wreaths on every veteran’s grave within the cemetery for the annual Wreaths Across America ceremonies that are taking place throughout the country.

However, the ceremony will look a bit different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mark Lawson, the Director of Cemeteries for the Mississippi VA, said a few protocols will be in place.

“We’re asking everybody to wear a mask and to maintain social distancing. If we see you without a mask, we will ask you to put one on. We will have some on hand if you don’t have a mask,” said Lawson.

Another difference is that the ceremony will not be open to the public like it normally is.

Only families who have a family member at the cemetery will be allowed.

Some of the families who have recently lost a loved one have not been able to have a proper funeral service because of the pandemic.

“We’re hoping this year we can bring some closure to the families and ask them to come out and lay the wreath at their loved one’s site so maybe they can have some closure,” said Lawson. “We will let them have as much time as they need to say goodbye.”

The purpose of the Wreaths Across America ceremony is to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.

It’s also a way to make sure they remain alive in everyone’s memories.

“When we lay the wreath, we step back, say the veteran’s name, and thank them for their service. That way—we will never forget their name. It’s often said that we die two deaths; we die the physical death, and then we die a second death when people stop speaking our names. So, we want to make sure we continue to speak their names and continue to thank them for their service,” said Lawson.

The private ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. on December 19th.

Lawson wants to remind the families to please say their loved one’s name out loud once they lay the wreath.

It will not be livestreamed this year, but Lawson said they will do a public video of the ceremonial wreaths being laid for all five military branches, including the POW MIA wreath.

