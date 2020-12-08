Mrs. Vivian Valentine Fulton

Private family services for Vivian Valentine Fulton will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Reverend James Ruffin officiating. The service will be livestreamed. Burial will be at Meridian Memorial Park. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Vivian Fulton, age 92, passed to her heavenly home Monday, December 7, 2020.

She was born August 18, 1928 in Electric Mills, Mississippi to Duncan Earl Roberts and Nina Estelle Drake Roberts. She was married to Wallace Leon Valentine in 1952, until his death in 1997, a brief marriage to Harold Massey until his death, and was happily married to Sam Fulton since 1999 until his death in 2020.

Vivian worked with returning war veterans at Ross Collins School during the late 40′s and was secretary to former superintendent and educational consultant, DR. H. M. Ivy. She returned to the educational arena and worked as a registrar at Meridian High School following her work with the Meridian Industrial Foundation and serving the community on the Meridian Council, the Meridian Public School Board, and the Meridian Junior College Board of Trustees.

She held offices and was involved for many years with the NAEOP – National Association of Education Office Personnel, The Gamma Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International and Retired Teachers Association. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was a member of Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church.

During her life here, she was active at her church and devoted to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She did not miss an opportunity to share the happiness, encouragement, and daily strength that comes from that relationship. The grief of her family is met with the hope and calm assurance that she is with her Lord and Savior now, worshipping and serving Him in heaven.

She is survived by her daughters, Diane Toms and husband, Sonny, Bailey, Mississippi, Vicky Boone and husband, Scott, Brandon, Mississippi, and Kathy Dufour and husband, Larry, Livonia, Michigan; stepdaughter-Carolann Brown and husband, Leslie, Richill, Ireland; stepson – Marcel Fulton and wife, Phyllis, Alexandria, Louisiana; sister, Elizabeth Swarthout, Ocean Springs, Mississippi; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, whom she loved deeply and enjoyed being involved in their lives.

The family is forever grateful to the staff at Bedford Care Center/Marion and Clay Lewis with Sta-Home Hospice who provided loving care during our mother’s final years, months, and days.

Memorials may be made to Gideon’s International, Meridian East Camp P.O. Box 5616, Meridian, MS 39301, or to Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church, 4032 Poplar Springs Drive, Meridian, MS 39305

