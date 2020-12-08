Advertisement

New movie theater opening soon in Meridian

By Andrew Samet
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Golden Ticket Cinemas is getting ready for the opening of the new movie theater at Uptown Meridian.

“All 5 auditoriums are up with our recliners and our loungers. We have our 7.1 sound in and ready to go and our projectors set up and now we’re just working on a little bit of the lobby and the concession stand,” said Joseph Horton, the operations director for Golden Ticket Cinemas. “We’re hoping to have our kitchen up by week’s end and start training our employees and our management on our procedures for our kitchen.”

The theater is expected to open on December 18.

“We look forward to opening, we look forward to seeing Meridian have those movie experiences once again and hopefully continue to with the great seats and entertainment we can provide,” Horton said.

Golden Ticket Cinemas have specials ready, including $5 Tuesday’s and more.

“It’s going to be $5.50 for tickets all day long on Tuesday, plus $2 drinks and $2 popcorn all day long. We’ll also be doing some holiday event films because as right now, the movies out there are not coming out more than just one movie a week, so we’re able to fill in some of those spots with older films like Christmas Vacation, Elf, and some other family favorites,” Horton said.

Mall officials said this theater will bring a lot of excitement to the mall and the city of Meridian.

“We’re excited. We want the traffic for the mall, we feel like we’ll get more food court tenets once they do open up. So everything about it is positive,” said Debby Delshad, the marketing director for Uptown Meridian.

Officials with Golden Ticket Cinemas say tickets will be sold in a way that practices social distancing.

