Ole Miss-Texas A&M football game postponed due to COVID-19

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Saturday’s Ole Miss at No. 5 Texas A&M football game has been postponed due to coronavirus cases with the Rebels.

Ole Miss athletics sent out a statement Monday night saying the game was postponed as a result of “positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals” within the Ole Miss program.

The SEC said the Rebels and Aggies will only face each other this season if their games scheduled for Dec. 19 are canceled.

“The opportunity to reschedule the game will be contingent on any cancellation of games currently scheduled for December 19 due to COVID-19, otherwise the game will not be played and would be declared a no-contest.” the SEC statement read.

Both teams are slated to play Dec. 19 with Ole Miss traveling to LSU and Texas A&M heading to Tennessee.

This marks the second week in a row Ole Miss will not play.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.