Advertisement

Philadelphia hosts Christmas parade despite pandemic

Philadelphia Christmas parade.
Philadelphia Christmas parade.(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Hundreds gathered for the annual Christmas parade in downtown Philadelphia, Monday night. Despite the current COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Philadelphia decided to let the show go on with a few changes in place.

The Christmas parade has been a tradition in Philadelphia for more than 50 years.

Decorative floats, music and performances from all ages filled the streets of downtown Philadelphia. Country music Hall of Famers, Marty Stuart and Connie Smith were the grand marshals for this year’s annual event. They rode in a fully restored, highly customized, cornflower blue-sparkle paisley 1965 Ford Econoline pickup with mag wheels.

For the safety of everyone, there were a few changes to this year’s parade. Usually, there are 110 entries in the parade. Due to the ongoing pandemic, only 65 entries were allowed this year. Communications Director, Amelia Henson with Community Development Partnership says they did this to reduce capacity and cut down the crowd.

“We just want to show everybody that we can still be successful and have a fun event,” Henson said, “While still following the COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions. Just being safe.”

Amelia says all participants and attendees were encouraged to wear masks and social distance during the parade.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for missing boaters continues
Warren Co. officials search on land and water for two missing duck hunters
A candlelight vigil was held in Meridian Friday in memory of Johnny Rush who died after being...
Candlelight vigil held for Johnny Rush
Randy Lamar Anderson, 46, of Conehatta, a former elected member of the Tribal Council for the...
Former Choctaw Tribal Council member pleads guilty
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 7, 2020
Gov. Reeves and Dr. Dobbs at a recent COVID-19 press conference
Dobbs: Vaccine will be here ‘by next week’

Latest News

New MDWFP office opens at Neshoba Lake
New MDWFP opens at Neshoba Lake
Lauderdale County Food Drive.
Lauderdale Co. food drive scheduled for Wednesday
MSU-Meridian Graduation.
MSU-Meridian hosts in-person graduation
WTOK's 2020 Toython is underway.
Toython 2020