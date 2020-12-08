Philadelphia hosts Christmas parade despite pandemic

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Hundreds gathered for the annual Christmas parade in downtown Philadelphia, Monday night. Despite the current COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Philadelphia decided to let the show go on with a few changes in place.

The Christmas parade has been a tradition in Philadelphia for more than 50 years.

Decorative floats, music and performances from all ages filled the streets of downtown Philadelphia. Country music Hall of Famers, Marty Stuart and Connie Smith were the grand marshals for this year’s annual event. They rode in a fully restored, highly customized, cornflower blue-sparkle paisley 1965 Ford Econoline pickup with mag wheels.

For the safety of everyone, there were a few changes to this year’s parade. Usually, there are 110 entries in the parade. Due to the ongoing pandemic, only 65 entries were allowed this year. Communications Director, Amelia Henson with Community Development Partnership says they did this to reduce capacity and cut down the crowd.

“We just want to show everybody that we can still be successful and have a fun event,” Henson said, “While still following the COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions. Just being safe.”

Amelia says all participants and attendees were encouraged to wear masks and social distance during the parade.

