PSE collects hundreds of toys to donate

PSE staff collects toy donations.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Poplar Springs Elementary students donated hundreds of toys tonight during the school’s “Night of Lights” event.

Families drove through a light display while greeting teachers and listening to Christmas tunes. Ordinarily students bring toys to school to donate, but speech therapist Ashley Simpson says the school found a way to continue the giving tradition as safely as possible.

“They’re usually here in person, but this year since they’re not here in person it’s more difficult for them to bring toys in,” said Simpson. “So, we thought this would be a great night for them to bring their toys.”

It was a very great night.

Simpson said the school collected around 500 toys by the end of the event.

Linda Posey is one of the donors.

“I was out in the community and someone told me about what they were doing this time around, so I decided to come by and make a donation,” said Posey.

Toys and monetary donations will be accepted at the school throughout the week.

