Reeves to update order on gatherings as virus cases surge

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he will soon update his regulations around social gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.(Staff)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he will soon update his regulations around social gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new order comes as Mississippi is seeing high numbers of new cases and hospitalizations.

Reeves’ current executive order places mask mandates in 54 of 82 Mississippi counties. It also restricts gatherings to no more than 20 people indoors and 100 people outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible.

It is set to expire Friday.

In a tweet Monday, Reeves is asking that residents be “extra cautious and mindful.” He tells people to avoid crowds and wear masks when around others.

