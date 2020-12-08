Advertisement

Tuesday marks 40th anniversary of John Lennon’s death

Flowers, photos and memorabilia adorn the "Imagine" mosaic in Central Park's Strawberry Fields,...
Flowers, photos and memorabilia adorn the "Imagine" mosaic in Central Park's Strawberry Fields, in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, on the 40th anniversary of the death of John Lennon.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tuesday marks the 40th anniversary of the assassination of rock legend John Lennon.

Lennon was shot to death by Mark David Chapman on Dec. 8, 1980, outside of the Dakota apartment building in New York City, where Lennon lived.

Lennon was 40 years old. He would have turned 80 this past October.

Lennon’s musical career was marked not only by his iconic work with the Beatles, but also by his work as a solo artist.

Chapman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

Chapman has been denied parole numerous times, most recently earlier this year.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Lamar Anderson, 46, of Conehatta, a former elected member of the Tribal Council for the...
Former Choctaw Tribal Council member pleads guilty
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 7, 2020
Search for missing boaters continues
Warren Co. officials search on land and water for two missing duck hunters
Gov. Reeves and Dr. Dobbs at a recent COVID-19 press conference
Dobbs: Vaccine will be here ‘by next week’
The Busy Bee Café located at 4343 West Beacon Street in Philadelphia has been renovated to the...
Marty Stuart helps welcome Busy Bee Suites in Philadelphia

Latest News

An off-duty firefighter saved two people from a burning car.
Off-duty firefighter saves elderly couple from burning car
Famed pilot Chuck Yeager was the first to break the sound barrier.
Chuck Yeager, 1st to break sound barrier, dies at 97
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 1,732 new cases, 56 new deaths and 206...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,732 new cases, 56 new deaths reported by health dept.
FILE - In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is...
Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective
The social media app shared its list of top 100 videos, creators and trends in America in 2020.
Another judge blocks Trump’s TikTok ban; app still in limbo