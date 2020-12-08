Warming begins on Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our forecast comes with some new trends for this weekend’s forecast, but the rest of the work week is more persistent.

The Next 24 Hours

We’ll start to take the edge off the chill in the next 24 hours. This evening will be clear and chilly. We’ll cool from 50s to 40s through 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. The low temperature will be near 35 degrees. Wednesday starts cold with mid-30s, but warm sunshine will warm us up! The high temperature will be near 67 degrees.

Our Next Weather maker

Thursday will be sunny and a little bit warmer. Friday will start sunny, but clouds will begin building later in the day. Rain is still on track to arrive after midnight Friday night and fall throughout much of Saturday.

Looking Ahead

The changes in the forecast come with the system we were watching for Monday. That system may be a little earlier and a little farther north, which could mean rain for us on Sunday. There’s still a high degree of uncertainty and plenty of time for a lot of changes. Just know that Saturday looks rainy, and Sunday very well could turn rainy on us. Stay tuned...

