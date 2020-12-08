We’re dry for the rest of the work week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! It’s a cold and frosty start to our Tuesday as temperatures have dropped into the 20s across most of the area. Due to the frost, be sure to leave some extra time to get to your destination this morning. Any remaining frost should melt between 8 and 9 a.m. Patchy light fog is possible in spots this morning, but no widespread concerns are expected. We’ll see sunny skies on our Tuesday with highs in the upper-50s. It will be much less windy today.

We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with Wednesday morning lows in the right around the freezing mark. We look to remain dry and sunny throughout the rest of the work week. We will also see a gradual warming trend during this period. High temperatures will climb into the mid-60s on Wednesday and then the upper-60s on Thursday and Friday. Morning lows look to rise above freezing by Thursday morning.

A cold front on Saturday will bring periods of rain to our area. Thunderstorms are possible with this frontal passage, but severe weather is not expected at this time. We’ll dry things out just in time to close out the weekend. Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-50s. Morning lows will dip back down into the low-to-mid-30s by Monday morning. Sunshine will continue into Monday with highs in the mid-50s.

