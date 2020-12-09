Advertisement

Alabama official defends extended order

Chairman of the Sumter County Commission, Marcus Campbell, says he wants everyone to take the extended order seriously.(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - An Alabama official says he is completely behind Governor Ivey’s decision to extend the “Safer at Home” order.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday she’s extending the state mask mandate order for another six weeks, until 5 p.m. Jan. 22, 2021.

Sumter County alone has experienced more than 600 positive cases of COVID-19 since March. Chairman of the Sumter County Commission, Marcus Campbell, says everyone’s safety has always been a priority.

Campbell says it is important to follow the CDC guidelines in order to protect one another.

“We’ve been able to test 3,600 people in Sumter County. And today, we have 22 deaths in Sumter County. That’s alarming,” Campbell said.

Campbell says he wants everyone to take the extended order seriously.

“Please, everyone. Continue to do what you need to do,” said Campbell. “And if you have not been practicing the CDC guidelines, start practicing them.”

For more on where to get tested in Sumter County, click here.

