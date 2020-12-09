Advertisement

Burglary suspect arrested, charged after help from citizens

Tony Harrington, 39,(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Authorities have officially charged a man following Tuesday’s burglary and police chase.

It began when someone noticed their home had been broken into. Authorities say the suspect, Tony Harrington, 39, broke into a home on Highway 19 N.

They say Harrington stole a television, a game console with several accessories and a long gun.

Witnesses gave descriptions of the vehicle and deputies were able to locate it on 8th Street in Meridian.

“During the course of us trying to hunt him down, we had numerous citizens give information or pointing to where he fled to. It’s another example of how we can’t do our job without citizens helping us,” Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.

Calhoun says Harrington has been linked to other burglaries in several other counties.

“He has since been charged with one count of burglary, possession of a stolen firearm. Investigators are also looking at additional charges related to other burglaries we’ve had,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun said it’s not only important to be vigilant when it comes to your home, but also with your neighbors.

