City of Meridian Arrest Report December 9, 2020
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
ARREST REPORT
|NAME/AGE
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|BRAZ L COLEMAN, 1983
|551 REGAL ROW
DALLAS, TX
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE;
ASSAULT ON A MINOR
|MIRANDA J LAMBERTH, 1988
|357 CARR FARM RD
LINCOLNTON, NC
|UTTERING/FORGERY
|MICHAEL B DUELL, 1977
|HOMELESS
|POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|RAYMOND P MAROTTE, 1989
|4176 OLD 8TH ST RD N MERIDIAN, MS
|GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 7, 2020, at 6:00 AM to December 9, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:15 AM on December 7, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2400 block of 16th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 9:27 AM on December 7, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2100 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:38 PM on December 7, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of 36th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
