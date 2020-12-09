City of Meridian Arrest Report December 9, 2020



The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 7, 2020, at 6:00 AM to December 9, 2020, at 6:00 AM.



Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 9:15 AM on December 7, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2400 block of 16th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

At 9:27 AM on December 7, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2100 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 10:38 PM on December 7, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of 36th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.