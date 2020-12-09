Advertisement

Contraband crackdown: marijuana, phones, and chicken

The contraband contained illegal drugs, cell phones, BBQ chicken, and more.
The contraband contained illegal drugs, cell phones, BBQ chicken, and more.(Staff)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Unidentified smugglers threw more twenty-five packages across a remote section of the perimeter fence at South Mississippi Correctional Institution near Leaksville early Monday morning.

The illegal goods were unsuccessful in making it inside the walls of the prison due to the prison’s new sensing technology.

Among the contraband seized, officials found:

  • 4 pounds of marijuana
  • 20 pounds of tobacco and rolling papers
  • 38 cellphones, chargers and Blue Tooth earbuds
  • An assortment of cigars
  • Over-the-counter cold medications
  • 10 cans of snuff
  • Several packs of cigarettes and lighters
  • 1 scale
  • 1 head scarf
  • 7 pounds of barbequed chicken wings.

Some of the illegal good were sewn into footballs, which easily cleared SMCI’s double 18-foot-high fences.

Inmates found connected with the smuggling attempt will lose eligibility for early release and accumulated earned time.

