Contraband crackdown: marijuana, phones, and chicken

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Unidentified smugglers threw more twenty-five packages across a remote section of the perimeter fence at South Mississippi Correctional Institution near Leaksville early Monday morning.

The illegal goods were unsuccessful in making it inside the walls of the prison due to the prison’s new sensing technology.

Among the contraband seized, officials found:

4 pounds of marijuana

20 pounds of tobacco and rolling papers

38 cellphones, chargers and Blue Tooth earbuds

An assortment of cigars

Over-the-counter cold medications

10 cans of snuff

Several packs of cigarettes and lighters

1 scale

1 head scarf

7 pounds of barbequed chicken wings.

Some of the illegal good were sewn into footballs, which easily cleared SMCI’s double 18-foot-high fences.

Inmates found connected with the smuggling attempt will lose eligibility for early release and accumulated earned time.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.