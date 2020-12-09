COVID-19 in Mississippi: Record-high case total reported Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,746 new cases, 24 new deaths and 203 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 170,672 as of December 8.

So far, 4,041 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,490,817 as of December 5. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 136,627 people have recovered from the virus.

Here is a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 1008 55 93 27 Kemper 569 19 41 9 Lauderdale 4008 152 345 81 Neshoba 2472 126 175 50 Newton 1242 30 55 10 Wayne 1352 24 61 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

