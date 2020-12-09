Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: Record-high case total reported Wednesday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,746 new cases, 24 new deaths and 203 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.(AP)
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,746 new cases, 24 new deaths and 203 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 170,672 as of December 8.

So far, 4,041 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,490,817 as of December 5. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 136,627 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here is a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke1008559327
Kemper56919419
Lauderdale400815234581
Neshoba247212617550
Newton1242305510
Wayne1352246110

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

