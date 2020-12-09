Advertisement

Former Alabama head coach Ray Perkins has died

Perkins coached at Jones College in Ellisville from 2012-2013.(Bryant Hawkins for The New York Times)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Alabama head coach Ray Perkins has died. He was 79.

A former player who talked to Perkins’ family confirmed his death Wednesday.

Perkins, who was born in Mississippi in 1941, was a wide receiver and played for Alabama from 1964-1966.

Perkins succeeded legendary head coach Bear Bryant at Alabama after Bear’s death. Perkins coached at the University of Alabama from 1983 to 1986.

He was later head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1987-1990) and Arkansas State University (1992). He also served as an assistant coach for the Patriots, Browns, and Raiders.

Perkins also served as a head coach at Jones Community College in Ellisville for two seasons from 2012-2013.

According to the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame he was drafted by the Baltimore Colts and played five years there. He played in Super Bowl III in 1969 and Super Bowl V in 1971 when the Colts were Super Bowl champions.

