Gov. Ivey extends mask mandate for 6 weeks

Gov. Kay Ivey, along with state health officer Dr. Scott Harris, addressed the state’s current...
Gov. Kay Ivey, along with state health officer Dr. Scott Harris, addressed the state’s current response to COVID-19.(Source: WTVM)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Gov. Kay Ivey, along with state health officer Dr. Scott Harris, is addressing the state’s current response to COVID-19 at a news conference.

Ivey acknowledged that all are tiring of the restrictions but she stressed that wearing masks, washing hands frequently and maintain social distancing protects people from infection.

The governor is extending the mask mandate order for another six weeks, until 5 p.m. Jan. 22, 2021.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris noted that hospitalizations are at 2,100, about 500 above where they were in July when the state was considered to be in a surge. Harris said the state is adding 3,000 positive cases per day.

Harris said the public should not fear the vaccine, which Alabama is initially getting from Pfizer. He said he will get a vaccine and recommend it to his own family. However, the vaccines have not yet been shipped to Alabama. He said speculation on social media that the vaccine has already arrived is false.

Harris said frontline healthcare workers and nursing home residents are the top priority for the vaccine. He said the number of such workers in the state is around 300,000. He noted that there will not be enough vaccines for all who would need or want to get it. Harris says vaccinating all people will take time.

Harris added that the state will have more options when the Moderna vaccine is available because it doesn’t have to be stored at the lower temperature required for the Pfizer version.

Here is the governor’s order:

